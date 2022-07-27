Watch Now
PAWS2SHARE about Canine Companions going from puppy to hero

Jul 27, 2022
Canine Companions leads the service dog industry so clients are able to live with greater independence for people with physical or development disabilities and veterans.

Dogs are specially bred labrador and golden retrievers who guide and assist others once they pass their training requirements.

Volunteer puppy raisers for Canine Companions are always needed who help in the training process.

To find a program near you visit - Canine.org
Call - 1.800.572.BARK (2275)
DogFest Northwest Virtual Event Oct. 1
For Details - Canine.org/DogFestNorthwest

