Watch Now
CommunityThe Big Sky Blend

Actions

New Year. New Do. Great Savings.

New Year. New Do. Great Savings.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 13:40:57-05

Add some razzle dazzle to your look.

Since 1979, Blanco Blanco continues to offer a menu full of options that are trendy and gorgeous.

The highlight for many using Blanco Blanco services include hair extensions and a unique coloring technique called, Balayage.

Savings are hot right now for your New Do in 2023 - if you buy a $100 gift certificate you'll only pay $50 (half-off).

The higher you go the more you save. Call for details.

Call: 619.997.2803
Address: 1840 Virginia Lane Billings
Visit: BlancoBlancoHair.com
Instagram: @BlancoBlancoHair
Facebook: Facebook.com/blancoblancohair

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App