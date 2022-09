MOMS also known as Montana Obstetrics & Maternal Support is offering a FREE discussion about "Marijuana and Parenthood."

The conversation will be focused around safety considerations for pregnant and nursing persons and their families with TedX guest speaker Ben Cort.

This is a time to help educate the community about potential risks of marijuana use during pregnancy.

Free Event: September 12th from 6 PM - 7:30 PM

Petro Theater at MSU Billings

Visit - MTMoms.org