Meadowlark Brewing - a great place to chill and say cheers

Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 15:05:16-04

Meadowlark Brewing currently has 15 beers on tap and brew about 30 different beers in total.

Join in on the fun for "Sqaushtoberfest" - serving a beer just for this time of year that pairs nicely with Meadowlark Brewing's Sheboygan Braut.

Another unique beer just released is called "Bisongeist."

There is also a play room for the little ones to enjoy while your family and friends gather to eat and sip suds.

Open: Wednesday - Saturday 2 PM to 9 PM
Follow on Facebook & Online: MeadowlarkBrewing.com
Phone: 406.702.1183

