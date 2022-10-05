Watch Now
CommunityThe Big Sky Blend

Actions

Let's "Go Ask Wendy" about Medicare Annual Enrollment

Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 16:25:50-04

It's already that time a year to start thinking about Medicare insurance coverage, finding a plan that best fits your needs.

Wendy Nelson, agent and owner of Ask Insurance, helps her clients understand the different enrollment options.

Medicare open enrollment is October 15th - December 7th.

This is the ideal time to see if you qualify along with adding, dropping or changing plans.

To make your appointment call: 406.969.3000
Address: 1460 17th Street West - Billings
Website: www.JustAskWendy.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/AskInsuranceBillings

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App