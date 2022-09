Veterans Navigation Network (also known as VNN) focuses on a successful transition for our Nation’s Heroes with finding a job, physical and mental health – creating a networking community.

VNN is hosting a resource and career fair with a large variety of service providers and employers.

This is free and open to the public on October 8th from 11 AM - 4 PM at MetraPark Montana Pavilion.

Visit: VeteransNavigation.org

Facebook.com/VetNavNet

Call: 406.435.9308