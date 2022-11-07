Watch Now
Honoring Veterans with a unique sound paired with pictures

Posted at 7:37 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 09:37:45-05

Honoring active duty military and Veterans will come to life with a mix of pictures and sounds during the Billings Symphony "American Veteran: A Story Without Words."

This world premiere features a wide variety of musicians across the globe, including Montana Composer, Dr. Ilse-Marie Lee.

The program closes with Mozart's Symphony No. 40 adding its own flare and style to the performance.

"American Veteran: A Story Without Words." - Alberta Bair Theater Saturday, Nov. 12th at 7:30 PM
Tickets - BillingsSymphony.org
Call - 406.252.3610
20% discount on tickets for active duty military and Veterans
Ticket and season subscriptions are now available

