Honoring Veterans with a unique sound paired with pictures

Honoring active duty military and Veterans will come to life with a mix of pictures and sounds during the Billings Symphony "American Veteran: A Story Without Words."

This world premiere features a wide variety of musicians across the globe, including Montana Composer, Dr. Ilse-Marie Lee.

The program closes with Mozart's Symphony No. 40 adding its own flare and style to the performance.

"American Veteran: A Story Without Words." - Alberta Bair Theater Saturday, Nov. 12th at 7:30 PM

Tickets - BillingsSymphony.org

Call - 406.252.3610

20% discount on tickets for active duty military and Veterans

Ticket and season subscriptions are now available

