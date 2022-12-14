Hallelujah! It’s time to sing along during “Handel’s Messiah”

“Handel’s Messiah” was composed by George Frideric Handel.

This masterpiece takes you back over two-hundred years ago with a performance that has stood the test of time; first seen in Dublin.

“Handel’s Messiah” was originally written for Easter that is filled with chorus, orchestra and vocal soloists.

Over the years, the message as you’ll learn about in the video, proved “Handel’s Messiah” also fits perfectly during Christmastime.

"Handel's Messiah"

Alberta Bair Theater

Saturday, December 17 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets - BillingsSymphony.org/shows

Call - 406.256.6052