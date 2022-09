Grab your family and friends, buckle up for a historic journey during "Histories Mysteries."

Yellowstone Historical Society invites you to join in on a car tour Saturday, October 15th from 10 am to 2 pm.

You'll travel to 5 historical mysteries that center around Calamity Jane during the days of the Wild West.

Tickets can be purchased around town at any 3G's convenience stores.

Details at Facebook.com/YellowstoneHistoricalSociety