Gifts galore, savings and more this time of year at Chalet Market

Holiday shopping is in full swing at Chalet Market with unique and Montana made gifts.

Right now, you'll receive 20% off your entire "in-store" purchase.

And, don't delay in ordering and shipping the store's popular gift boxes.

Now's the time to also book your catered holiday party.

The Chalet Market Rimrock Mall gift kiosk is now open.

Menu & Shopping Options - ChaletMarket.net

Catered party reservations call - 406.656.6600

Locations for dine-in, pick-up or delivery:

(24th Street & First Interstate Bank building downtown lower level - phone numbers on website)