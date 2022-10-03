Get your sandwich the TOPZ way

Chicken Queso Crunch, Tucker's Turkey and a classic French Dip are awaiting you at TOPZ Sandwich Company.

TOPZ uses only the freshest ingredients, including high quality-nitrate free meats and fresh bread made daily.

Not only are these sandwiches the top and talk of the town, so is TOPZ popular seasoned tortilla chips.

And, with any meal you can't forget the mouth-watering queso.

TOPZ offers catering, delivery, dine-in & drive-thru at the Main Street and Shiloh locations.

Website: TOPZSandwich.com

TOPZ has three convenient locations:

900 S. 24th Street West (Off King Avenue)

4007 Ave B (On Shiloh)

320 Main Street (The Heights)