Fall Planting & Holiday Shopping at Garden Avenue Greenhouse & Garden Center

Posted at 11:08 AM, Aug 31, 2022
Fall planting and the change of season is around the corner. Time to dig in and start planning.

Be on the lookout for mums arriving and be sure to stop by for a look inside "The Cooler" still offering fresh seasonal fruits and veggies.

Mark you calendar for the much anticipated Holiday Kickoff Event October 15th & 16th. You'll find local artists creations, pumpkins and gifts galore.

For Garden & Greenhouse updates visit:
Facebook.com/GardenAveGreenhouse
Website: GardenAvenueGreenhouse.com
Call: 406.259.6266

