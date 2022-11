Join the Valley Credit Union team and United States Marine Corps Reserve for the 75th annual Toys for Tots collection.

Join in on the fun Saturday, November 26th at Valley Credit Union's King Avenue Branch from 11AM - 2PM.

Drop-off unwrapped, new and unused toys for boys & girls of all ages - with a stronger need for ages 7 and up.

Event Details:

Billings-MT.ToysForTots.org

Facebook.com/BillingsToysForTots