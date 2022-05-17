Chinook Horses providing equine therapy

The Chinook Horses program provides education and therapeutic needs for those who are experiencing depression, anxiety, trauma, and conflict resolution. The team works together to address and achieve psychotherapy goals set by the mental health professionals and the client. The goal of this type of program is for individuals and families to engage, learn and thrive outside of the classroom rather than traditional therapeutic environments.

Chinook Horses

To learn more about classes call 917.903.0873

Visit online ChinookHorses.org

