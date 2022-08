Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub offers a little slice of heaven dishing out a variety of pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and more.

This family owned neighborhood restaurant uses freshly made ingredients each and every day.

Must try meals include the cheese pizza, philly cheese steak sandwich, chicken alfredo and soup of the day.

And, don't forget dessert, stop by for the cookie of the week.

Location: 3925 Grand Avenue

Order for pick-up: 406.281.8431

Menu online: Carbones406.pizza