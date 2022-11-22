Watch Now
Black Friday kids’ craft day at AR Workshop

Posted at 10:28 AM, Nov 22, 2022
Kids get crafty while you shop on November 25th.

Register your children online before the kids' craft day is full - ARWorkshop.com/billings

You can also take a break from the hustle & bustle – select a workshop, relax and create something spectacular.

Special Perk: Buy a $100 gift card and receive a FREE $25 gift card that can be used for a class or to shop at AR Workshop’s boutique.

Class Registration Online – ARWorkshop.com/billings
Location – Billings West Park Promenade (1603 Grand Ave. Unit 250)
Hours Vary Call – 406.630.2033

