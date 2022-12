Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are volunteers who offer a strong voice and support system for abused and neglected children in the Yellowstone County court and foster care systems.

CASA is offering two upcoming information sessions to learn more about becoming an advocate on January 4th and 12th, 2023.

To learn more visit - https://www.yellowstonecasa.org/information-sessions

Call – 406.259.1233