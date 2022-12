Andy Meyers, Montana native, takes center stage as Ebenezer Scrooge in the classic holiday performance of "A Christmas Carol."

Watch as Scrooge is transformed into a kinder and gentler man as he visits the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

This heart-warming Christmas classic takes center stage at the Alberta Bair Theater December 20th and 21st at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets - AlbertaBairTheater.org

Call - 406.256.6052