Q2 AOW: Freshman Rae Smart proving to be dual-sport star for MSU Billings

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings freshman Rae Smart is pulling double duty for the Yellowjackets.

Smart didn’t take much time off after wrapping up the basketball season, as she flew home after MSUB was eliminated from the NCAA Division II West Regional and was at track practice to days later.

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Q2 AOW: Rae Smart proving to be dual-sport star for MSU Billings

“Kevin (Woodin) and Alisha (Breen) have been awesome. Now that track has picked up they've been totally understanding of giving us the time to work with her and her events," MSUB throws coach Nels Flanagan said. "She's been able to balance it great. If there's anyone that can do it it's definitely her."

“I think I felt a little rusty the first couple practices," Smart said. "Your turns aren't as sharp, and the hammer was completely new to me. Learning that, it felt like I had two left feet at first. I think that slowly I've come back into it and picked up close to where I left off in the shot put, and the other events are coming right along."

Smart eased into this whirlwind freshman year, as the travel for hoops doesn’t really pick up until after Christmas. But it’s been chaotic since the calendar flipped to January.

“You're gone Wednesday through Sunday, then you have your classes that you're doing. Thankfully I'm taking a lot of online (classes) this semester, so that's nice because I can do it on the road."

Smart’s impact on the Yellowjacket programs is being felt in the record books. She recorded a GNAC record 13 offensive rebounds in a game earlier this season, then notched the second-longest shot put throw in school history.

“I think we had three or four shot put practices and she had a lifetime shot PR," Flanagan said. "It's pretty unreal to see that transition knowing that basketball is a serious commitment and she spent a ton of time doing that, and I know it's exhausting with the travel and the tournament and everything. She showed up the first day with the intensity. It's crazy."

The sky certainly seems to be the limit for Smart, both on the hardwood and in the throwing ring.

