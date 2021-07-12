Waiting Child Kenney loves to dive into the world of fantasy and gaming

BILLINGS — In Billings, 16-year-old Kenney is a bright, witty boy who recently found a new love of tabletop role playing games games and is looking for a forever home.

“I had dungeon masters for my first time yesterday and trust me when I say, I did not expect there to be mental math. There’s mental math," Kenney said.

Kenney became interested in the game Dungeons and Dragons about a month ago. He has a group of four friends who regularly play in the campaigns that can sometimes last hours.

Video games were Kenney's first entertainment love, but he said he likes Dungeons and Dragons because there's more freedom and flexibility for the player in the game.

“I kind of like how you can do whatever you really want. It’s kind of like being in a video game without the soul-sucking screen in front of you," Kenney said.

Kenney is also a bookworm who picks up a fantasy novel at least once a day. Kenney said he's currently reading the works of R.A. Salvatore, who often writes stories for the Dungeons and Dragons games. Kenney said he's also passionate about the Star Wars franchise.

Kenney has cerebral palsy, but he doesn't let that slow him down one bit. He was confined to a wheelchair about one year ago. Before that, he used a walker to get around.

Courtesy photo A Waiting Child, Kenney, is 16-years-old and loves anything related to the genre of fantasy.

Kenney is fiercely independent and can get around well on his own if he has the right tools. He showers, gets dressed and can enter a car all on his own.

Even though he's stuck in a wheelchair, Kenney doesn't let that get him down. He always uses his unique sense of humor and charm to lighten the mood.

“Hey, I’m used to it by now. It’s actually kind of better than walking. Walking is kind of overrated at this point. I’m like, ‘Oh great. More stress on my bones,’” Kenney said with a laugh.

When Kenney is done growing in a year or three he's scheduled to have surgery on his femur to hopefully lessen his daily pain.

In the fall, Kenney is headed to his second year of high school. He said his favorite subject is history and he found a good group of friends that share his interests.

"I like history because it teaches you what other people did so you don't make the same mistakes," Kenney said.

Kenney said sophomore year will be a breeze compared to his first days as a freshman.

"Lets just say, I'm like, 'Oh crap, the big leagues. I was not prepared," Kenney said.

He said he's found a good group of friends at school who share his interests in the world of pop culture, video games and literature.

In a forever family, Kenney had one simple request.

“Let me be me. That’s my motto, until I find out my real family motto and then that’s going to be my motto," Kenney said.

Kenney said he hopes for a family that wouldn't be too overbearing and hopefully shares his interests of reading, games, fun and laughter.

You can contact the Montana Department of Health and Human Services for information about adoption and/or fostering at 1-866-9-FOSTER (1-866-936-7837).

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home.

The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child and Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your county CFS office . If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

