A Waiting Child: Meet Jasianna

This month, meet Jasianna —also known as JC, a delightful 9-year-old with a vibrant spirit!

Just finishing the third grade, she loves reading and science. JC enjoys building with Legos, playing board games, and solving puzzles, but her true joy lies in outdoor fun like tumbling, hide and seek, and tag.

With a personality that’s sweet, sassy, and loving, JC brightens up when she hears a funny joke or wins a game.

Having faced challenges in previous placements, JC would do best in a structured home that provides routine and clear boundaries.

She needs time to build trust and would benefit from family therapy to ease her transition.

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in Montana.

How do I get a home study? You may begin the process by contacting your CFS office if you live in Montana. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.