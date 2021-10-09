Class A roundup: No. 2 Laurel stays unbeaten, takes down Miles City 21-7

(Editor’s note: this article will be updated with scores as games finish)

Laurel 21, Miles City 7

LAUREL— The Laurel defense made two crucial 4th quarter stops to help the Locomotives stay unbeaten and take complete control of the Eastern A.

Laurel led 7-0 at halftime, and went on an 8:03 drive to begin the second half that culminated in a touchdown for a 14-0 advantage. Miles City answered with a touchdown in the final minute of the 3rd quarter, and had the ball twice in the 4th with an opportunity to tie, but Laurel held on oth possessions to preserve the lead before adding a late insurance score.

Quarterback Kyson Moran ran for two touchdowns, Owen Wilcox ran for another, while Beau Dantic did most of the work on the ground in between.

The 2020 State A champs are now 6-0 and have a two-game lead - for all intents and purposes - in the Eastern A over 5-1 Central since Laurel beat the Rams in the teams' only meeting this season. Laurel will travel to Glendive next Friday.

Class A scores

Billings Central 39, Sidney 20

Columbia Falls 81, Browning 0

Corvallis 55, East Helena 0

Dillon 63, Stevensville 24

Frenchtown 38, Butte Central 27

Glendive 57, Livingston 2

Hamilton 55, Ronan 0

Lewistown 47, Hardin 6

Polson 42, Havre 14

Whitefish 27, Libby 14