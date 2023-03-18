Billings officer shot, standoff at Birch Lane

Update 1 p.m.

Here's what we currently know about the standoff and shooting:

Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the situation began Friday night when officers were called to the residence on Birch Lane, but he was not sure why the call was made or how that call was resolved.

Then on Saturday morning at around 7 a.m. the department received calls of shots being fired from the same residence at neighboring homes.

When officers arrived one was shot and wounded, Lennick said. That officer was being treated at the hospital and was in surgery early Saturday afternoon, Lennick said. The name of the officer has not been released.

Police said the suspect is a woman, but her name has not been released.

Numerous officers from several agencies have since surrounded the residence and evacuated nearby residences. Officers have used flash bangs to try and force the suspect to surrender, but she continued to occasionally shoot from the house.

As of about 12:30 p.m. officers backed off to give her time to settle down, and some officers were seen leaving the area.

Update 12:25 p.m.

Police have identified the shooter as a woman, and said the standoff started Saturday morning.

Here's the latest from the scene:

Update 12:20 p.m.

Update 12:05 p.m.

Numerous emergency responderas are currently at the scene.

Law enforcement is using every option available to try and get the suspect to surrender.

U.S. Marshalls, SWAT, and BPD are all on scene. Flash bangs can be heard as well as the hovering drone.

First Report

BILLINGS - A Billings police officer has been shot and officers remained engaged in a standoff Saturday at a residence on Birch Lane.

