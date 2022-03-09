Billings Central's Mya Hansen named Gatorade POY

Billings Central senior guard Mya Hansen was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade Montana girls basketball player of the year on Wednesday, according to a press release from Gatorade.

Hansen, a three-time Class A All-State selection, averaged 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game through 21 games in 2021-2022 season.

“Mya leads by example and makes every person around her better,” said Billings Central head coach Jetton Ailes in the Gatorade press release. “She is willing and always ready to do whatever is asked to make the team successful.”

According to the release, Hansen is the senior class representative on the Billings Central Student Council and was nominated as the Student of the Year for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings for her academic achievement, community involvement and leadership. She has volunteered locally as a school ambassador and as a religious activities leader. She has also donated her time as a youth basketball coach.

Hansen will play at Butler University of the Big East Conference next fall.