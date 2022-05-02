Watch

Actions

Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Missoula

One person died after a crash involving a bicycle and vehicle in Missoula Monday afternoon.
fatal Orage Street bike accident
279890168_369156031922913_7145036025144243929_n.jpg
fatal Orange Street bike accident
Missoula Orange Street Bike Fatal 5222
Posted at 2:07 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 10:54:29-04

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. - May 2, 2022

MISSOULA - One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and vehicle in Missoula Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Street and South Third Street West.

fatal Orange Street bike accident

The Missoula Police Department is investigating and say all parties involved are cooperating.

The name of the bicyclist who died has not been released.

Orange Street's southbound lanes were blocked for a period of time.

WEB EXTRA: Fatal vehicle v. bike accident on Orange St.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

2:40 pm. - May 2, 2022

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that is blocking part of the southbound lanes of Orange Street at South Third Street West.

Missoula PD reports the accident involved a vehicle and a bicycle.

fatal Orange Street bike accident

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold tells MTN News the bicyclist passed away and an investigation is continuing.

The fatal accident was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m.

According to an MPD social media post, the "parties involved are cooperating with the police investigation."

Missoula Orange Street Bike Fatal 5222

Orange Street is now open to a single lane of traffic southbound and a single lane northbound.

Additionally, eastbound traffic on South Third Street West is being diverted at Cottonwood Street.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

-information from Melissa Rafferty included in this report

2:07 p.m. - May 2, 2022

MISSOULA – An accident is blocking the southbound lanes of Orange Street at the intersection of South Third Street.

The Missoula Police Department issued a MEANS Alert advising drivers to expect delays in the area and to find an alternate route.

Emergency crews — including the Missoula Fire Department — are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119