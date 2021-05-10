ZZ Top coming to Missoula

MISSOULA — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees ZZ Top will perform live at the KettleHouse Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Limited Logjam Presents presale tickets for ZZ Top will be available online only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Top Hat, online, or by phone at (800) 514-3849.

General Admission standing pit tickets, reserved stadium seating tickets and general admission lawn tickets are available.

All ages are welcome. Shuttle and parking tickets for this event are also available for advance purchase here.

Tickets for the KettleHouse Amphitheater’s 2021 Summer Concert season are on sale and available for purchase online, or by calling 1 (800) 514-3849.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Top Hat box office which is currently open on Fridays only between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

