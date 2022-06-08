Zinke reflects on primary run in new Montana Congressional district

MISSOULA – The men and women running for Montana's lone House seat have had the challenge of running statewide for the past 32 years. But that's also meant advantages, especially for Republican candidates, who could use conservative strongholds to offset Democratic strengths in places like Missoula.

But Ryan Zinke — who has campaigned both ways — told MTN News he noticed a difference in the smaller district race. Although he stresses the eventual two victors will have to work together.

"We've got to be careful as far as Montana. We are two congressmen, but we are really one voice. And a lot of things I learned growing up through Montana is, Montana is unique. “But as long as we have one state, two Congressman, one voice, in the best interests of Montana, we win,” Zinke said to cheers on Tuesday night.

The race for the newly drawn Montana House District 1 — which remained too close to call on Wednesday morning — is expected to continue to draw a lot of national political attention in the weeks to come.

Unofficial results from the Montana Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday morning showed Zinke – a former congressman and Secretary of the Interior – was leading Al "Doc" Olszewski, by a 41%-to-40% margin with 62% of precincts reporting.

There were a total of five Republicans on the primary ballot for Montana’s western congressional district.