Yosemite closes some campgrounds amid flood risk

Yosemite National Park is shutting down its Lower and North Pines Campgrounds, as well as its Housekeeping Camp, amid flood risks from snowpack melt.

In a statement, the park said the closures will be through Wednesday, and probably longer. It will continue to update with any additional closures two days in advance.

The park is also warning people to "stay away from all rivers and creeks, which are running high and (at higher elevations) with snowbanks that may collapse."

The National Park Service has a full list of Yosemite road, trail and campground closures.

The flooding is expected through mid-June, as dozens of inches of water melts after being packed inside feet of snow from harsh winter storms in a changing climate.

Excess water in California may seem beneficial, after severe droughts throughout the Western U.S. However, many communities are worried about the snowmelt leading to dangerous flooding, mudslides or avalanches.

California's Department of Water Resources says it's starting an emergency program to catch and redirect water away from communities that are prone to flooding and into groundwater recharge basins. This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued executive orders N-4-23 and N-6-23 to streamline flood diversions.

