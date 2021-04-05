Yellow Roses Healing offers whole-care for horses

TETON COUNTY — Yellow Roses Healing near Fairfield is working to balance the energies of humans and animals through holistic healing techniques.

“I don’t heal people or animals, I help them heal themselves,” said Kaelyn Dowdy, owner of Yellow Roses Healing.

Dowdy took her love for horses and became certified as a healer at Angels Animals Holistic Studies. Now she has been practicing healing since the summer of 2020.

“Horses have such amazing souls. They are so responsive to us and they heal us in a way that I can’t describe. I finally discovered that I wanted to do something to help them heal,” said Dowdy.

Dowdy uses Equine Massage Therapy, Cranialsacral Therapy, Kinesiology Taping, and Animal Neuro-Myofacial Release to balance what she calls the Chakra of animals or humans.

“So if I’m not near and someone is having an issue with themselves, with their horse their dog their cat — I can go in with my UQT,” said Dowdy.

U.Q.T. or Universal Quantum Technique is a practice that Dowdy uses to pin point areas that need healing through yes or no questions.

Though they are called healers, those who practice these techniques work to help your body heal itself.

“Everybody, everything has an energy and a vibration and what we like to do is tap in to the energies that are blocked and help the body to process what is blocking it. Then we undo the blockage with you. Once we start remembering your body and reminding it how it’s supposed to function all of a sudden it will kick over and it will start on it’s own and then we step back as practitioners and allow yo9u to go ahead and continue your path,” said Tish Stiles, Universal Quantum Technique CEO and Founder.

Dowdy will be working on horses and athletes at the Montana Barrel Horse Association State Finals in September.