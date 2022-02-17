Wyoming Cowboys unveil 2022 football slate; open at Illinois

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys will kick off their 2022 football schedule in “Zero” Week on Saturday, Aug. 27 when they will travel to Champaign, Ill., to play the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. Wyoming will play four of its first six games at home in 2022.

The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022 football schedules on Wednesday.

The Cowboys’ 2022 schedule will feature six home games and six road games. There are seven teams on Wyoming’s 2022 schedule who earned bowl bids last season, including non-conference opponents BYU and Tulsa and Mountain West Conference opponents Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Hawai’i and Utah State. Four of those postseason teams will play in Laramie -- Tulsa, Air Force, Boise State and Utah State. The Cowboys concluded the 2021 season with a 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. That will be the first of three consecutive home games in the month of September. UW will host Northern Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 10, and will open conference play against Air Force in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The fourth home game in the first six games of the season will be on Saturday, Oct. 1 against San Jose State. Wyoming will also host Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The final regular-season home game of the 2022 season will be on Saturday, Nov. 19 versus Boise State.

In addition to its trip to Illinois, Wyoming will renew an old rivalry on Saturday, Sept. 24 when the Cowboys travel to Provo, Utah, to take on the BYU Cougars.

Mountain West Conference road games for the Pokes will include road trips to: New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 8; at Hawai’i on Saturday, Oct. 29; at Colorado State for the “Border War: on Saturday, Nov. 12; and the regular-season finale at Fresno State on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Televised games, game times and potential moves of some games to Fridays will be announced by the Mountain West at future dates.

Ticket Information

•Season tickets are currently available for purchase to the 2022 Wyoming Football season. Season-ticket packages start at $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3-12 years old.

•More details on season-ticket sales are available online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets [gowyo.com]. Fans may also call (307) 766-7220 regarding season-tickets or email tickets@uwyo.edu. The main athletics ticket office is located on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium on Willett Drive.

2022 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television

Sat., Aug. 27 at Illinois TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 3 TULSA TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 17 AIR FORCE* TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 24 at BYU TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 1 SAN JOSE STATE* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 8 at New Mexico* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 15 BYE

Sat., Oct. 22 UTAH STATE* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 29 at Hawai’i* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 5 BYE

Sat., Nov. 12 at Colorado State* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 19 BOISE STATE* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 26 at Fresno STate* TBA TBA

Sat., Dec. 3 Mountain West Championship Game+ TBA TBA

Game dates are tentative and subject to change

Game times and television coverage will be announced at future dates by the Mountain West Conference

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of one of the divisional champions based on the current MW policy in place to determine the host team.

