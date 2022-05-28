Wyoming Cowboys secure 10 televised football games

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys will have at least 10 football games televised this fall after the 2022 Mountain West Conference Football television schedules were released.

Partnering with CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and FOX Sports Networks, the Cowboys will air five games on CBSSN, two on FS1, a third game on one of the FOX Sports Networks and another on one of the ESPN Networks. Wyoming's season opener at Illinois August 27 will air on the Big Ten Network, according to UW Athletics.

Wyoming’s home schedule will feature three home games in September, including two early afternoon kickoffs: versus Tulsa on Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m., M.T., and televised on FS1 and versus Northern Colorado at 2 p.m., M.T.; and a nationally-televised Friday night game against longtime rival Air Force at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

The months of October and November will see the Cowboys host the last three Mountain West Conference champions in San Jose State on Oct. 1 (2020 MW champion), Utah State on Oct. 22 (2021 MW champ) and Boise State on Nov. 19 (2019 MW champion).

2022 University of Wyoming

Football Schedule

Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television

Sat., Aug. 27 at Illinois 2 p.m. Big Ten Network

Sat., Sept. 3 TULSA 1:30 p.m. FS1

Sat., Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO 2 p.m. TBA

Fri., Sept. 16 AIR FORCE* 6 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Sept. 24 at BYU TBA ESPN Networks

Sat., Oct. 1 SAN JOSE STATE* 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 8 at New Mexico* 5 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 15 BYE

Sat., Oct. 22 UTAH STATE* TBA FOX Sports Networks

Sat., Oct. 29 at Hawai’i* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 5 BYE

Sat., Nov. 12 at Colorado State* 5 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 19 BOISE STATE* 5 p.m. CBSSN

Fri., Nov. 25 at Fresno State* 8 p.m. FS1

Sat., Dec. 3 Mountain West Championship Game+ 2 p.m. FOX

