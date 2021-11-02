Wyoming Cowboys LB Chad Muma semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma is a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football, the school has announced.

Muma is currently ranked No. 4 in the nation in solo tackles (6.5 per game) and ranked No. 10 in the nation in total tackles (9.8 per game). He is also tied for No. 1 in the nation with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and has recorded double-figure tackles in seven of eight games this season.

The linebacker first made his mark as one of the nation’s top linebackers in 2020. He ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 3 in the nation in tackles, averaging 11.8 tackles per game. He also ranked No. 16 in the nation in solo tackles, averaging 5.5 per game. Muma was selected First Team All-Mountain West by MW head coaches and media in 2020.

Muma is one of only two Mountain West players named semifinalists for this year’s Chuck Bednarik Award. San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas was also selected as a semifinalist.

2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

Chad Muma Wyoming LB Mountain West

Will Anderson Alabama OLB SEC

Roger McCreary Auburn CB SEC

Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati CB AAC

Jermaine Johnson Florida State DE ACC

Jordan Davis Georgia DT SEC

Nakobe Dean Georgia LB SEC

Aidan Hutchinson Michigan DE Big 10

Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame S IND

Nik Bonitto Oklahoma LB Big 12

Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon OLB PAC 12

Jaquan Brisker Penn State S Big 10

George Karlaftis Purdue DE Big 10

Cameron Thomas San Diego State DE Mountain West

Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina DE SEC

DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M DT SEC

Devin Lloyd Utah LB PAC 12

Leo Chenal Wisconsin LB Big 10

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of ‘69 and the NFL Hall of Fame’s Class of ‘67.

The winner of the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 9, 2021.

