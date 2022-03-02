Wyoming Cowboys LB Chad Muma in NFL Scouting Combine this week

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Wyoming Cowboy Chad Muma will be part of the linebacker testing group at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind this week.

Linebackers are scheduled to register in Indianapolis on Wednesday with on-field workouts to be televised live on NFL Network on Saturday, March 5. Muma is one of 324 players invited to this year’s Combine.

The television coverage of on-field workouts on Saturday, March 5 will include:

•NFL Network, Linebacker and Defensive Linemen workouts televised live from 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time.

•ESPN will also have extensive coverage of this year’s NFL Combine

Among the items on Muma’s schedule over the four days:

•Day 1, Wednesday, March 2 -- Registration, Orientation, Team Interviews

•Day 2, Thursday, March 3 -- Medical Examinations, Team Interviews

•Day 3, Friday, March 4 -- Media, Medical Examinations, Team Interviews

•Day 4, Saturday, March 5 -- Measurements, Bench Press Testing, On-field Testing

The six physical tests that players will partitipate in at the Combine will be: Bench Press, 40-Yard Dash, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, 3-Cone Drill and Shuttle Run.

The week’s complete television schedule for all position group workouts for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine are as follows:

•Quarterbacks/Tight Ends/Wide Receivers -- Thursday, March 3, NFL Network, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

•Running Backs/Offensive Linemen/Special Teams -- Friday, March 4, NFL Network, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

•Linebackers/Defensive Linemen --Saturday, March 5, NFL Network, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

•Defensive Backs -- Sunday, March 6, NFL Network, Noon-5:30 p.m., Mountain Time

The NFL Network’s live coverage schedule can be seen at https://www.nfl.com/network/events/nfl-combine [nfl.com]

