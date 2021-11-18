Wyoming Cowboys LB Chad Muma earns 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl invite

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma has been invited to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala. The game, which showcases the top NFL Draft prospects in the nation, will be televised on the NFL Network and will kick off at 12:30 p.m., Mountain Time.

Muma is currently one of 16 national semifinalists for this year’s Butkus Award, honoring the nation’s best linebacker, and he is one of 18 national semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, recognizing the nation’s outstanding defensive player.

Muma ranks No. 2 in the nation in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and ranks No. 5 in the nation in total tackles (10.3 per game). He is also No. 2 in the nation in interceptions returned for touchdowns, with two Pick Sixes on the season. He has recorded double figures in tackles in nine of 10 games this season.

Muma first made his mark as one of the nation’s top linebackers in 2020. He ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 3 in the nation in tackles, averaging 11.8 tackles per game. He also ranked No. 16 in the nation in solo tackles, averaging 5.5 per game. He was selected First Team All-Mountain West by MW head coaches and media in 2020.

Muma will become the 29th former Wyoming great to play in the Senior Bowl at the conclusion of his college career. Among the former Cowboys to play in the Senior Bowl were: running back Jim Crawford in 1957, running back Jerry Hill in 1961, running back Jim Kiick in 1968, linebacker Jim House in 1969, running back Lawrence Gaines and defensive back Aaron Kyle in 1976, tight end Jay Novacek in 1985, defensive end Mitch Donahue in 1991 and wide receiver Ryan Yarborough in 1994. The first Wyoming Cowboy to play in the Senior Bowl was Eddie “Boom Boom” Talboom back in 1951. The most recent Cowboys to play in the Senior Bowl include: quarterback Josh Allen, who played in the Senior Bowl in 2018; defensive end Carl Granderson in 2019; and linebacker Logan Wilson in 2020.

