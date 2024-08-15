Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' resumes with enhanced security after foiled terror plot canceled 3 shows

Taylor Swift is returning to the stage after a foiled terror attack canceled all three of her “Eras Tour” concert stops in Austria last week.

On Thursday, the pop star will kick off the first of five shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Security was already expected to be tight for the venue hosting about 90,000 Swifties per night, but there will now be enhanced precautions.

Starting Thursday, people will be prohibited from gathering outside Wembley during Swift’s shows. Only ticket-holders will be allowed at the venue as authorities work to keep exits and entrances clear. At Swift’s previous shows, fans who couldn’t get tickets have been enjoying their own mini gatherings outside.

The restrictions come after three teenagers, all with links to ISIS, were arrested last week in connection with plans to attack outside Swift’s Vienna shows.

The Metropolitan Police, which is London’s police force, said there have been no indicators that the matters being investigated in Vienna will have any impact on Swift’s shows in London.

Police said however that they are keeping an eye on any new information that comes in.

The UK’s Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire Diana Johnson said security services are aware of the events that unfolded in Austria and are well-versed in finding intelligence surrounding events. They are working with Austrian colleagues and other parts of the national security apparatus in the UK to maintain safety.

RELATED STORY | 3rd teen arrested in foiled attack on now-canceled Taylor Swift shows in Austria

Swift has not yet spoken out after last week’s scare canceled her Vienna tour stops set for Aug. 8, 9 and 10.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, in addition to a 17-year-old, were both arrested last Tuesday. Authorities found evidence linking both to the Islamic State group. Police found bomb-making materials in the 19-year-old's home, and also discovered the 17-year-old had secured employment at the venue — Ernst Happel Stadium — where Swift’s three Austria concerts were to be held.

The 19-year-old confessed to planning to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue,” authorities said.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said an 18-year-old was also arrested on Thursday for allegedly being in contact with the main suspect in the case, according to The Associated Press.

While police said the latest suspect had no direct connection in planning the potential terror attack, he did take an oath of allegiance to ISIS.

Investigators told the AP they are working through the “networks” of the suspects, and also said in a statement that they are evaluating physical and electronic evidence. A 15-year-old was also interrogated but not arrested.

RELATED STORY | Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film premieres free in Austria after canceled shows