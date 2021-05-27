Woman shot during standoff with law enforcement in Columbia Falls

A woman was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Columbia Falls on Wednesday.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, the situation started around 9 a.m. when authorities received reports of gunshots coming from the woman's house on Dawn Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, Heino said the woman came outside with a gun, before going back into the residence.

Officers tried to talk to the woman, but tactical units were eventually dispatched, according to Heino.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Heino said the woman came out of the house again and pointed a firearm at officers. He added there was an exchange of gunfire before she again returned to the residence.

Officials then deployed gas and used a camera inside the home before a unit was sent in to bring the woman out.

She was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. No details regarding her name, condition, or any charges have been released.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Heino told MTN News more information will be released on Thursday.

