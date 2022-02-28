Watch

Actions

Woman dies in Monday morning crash near Stevensville

Stevensville Fatal Accident Map
MTN News
Stevensville Fatal Accident Map
Posted at 2:01 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 16:01:13-05

STEVENSVILLE — A woman died in an early Monday morning crash near Stevensville.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old woman from Stevensville was driving on Three Mile Creek Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. when she lost control of Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on icy roads.

The victim overcorrected and her vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole and a wooden fence. MHP reports the pickup out continued through a field for about 400 yards and crashed through two more fences before coming to a stop.

The woman — who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash — was pronounced dead the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader