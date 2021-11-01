Woman dead, 2 children injured in Cascade County crash

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified 34-year old Lacole Dana as the woman who died in the rollover crash .

Sheriff Slaughter said that Dana died at the scene, and that it appeared she had been thrown from the vehicle and was probably killed by blunt force trauma from the rollover/ejection; the manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Sheriff Slaughter said that it appears alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, seatbelts and/or child carseats were not in use at the time of the crash.

(1st REPORT) One person died and two children were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Cascade County on Monday, November 1, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. near mile marker 12 of Highway 87, between Great Falls and Carter.

The MHP says the Toyota was northbound and went off the right side of the road; the driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise.

The vehicle then rolled across both lanes and came to rest on its roof on the left side of the road.

The 34-year old female driver died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

Two children in the vehicle - a 7-year old boy and a 5-year old girl - were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; there is no word at this time on the nature or extent of their injuries.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash, and the road was clear and dry at the time.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.