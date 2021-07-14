News Actions Facebook Tweet Email Wildfire Watch: Submit Your Photos MTN Posted at 10:09 AM, Jul 14, 2021 and last updated 2021-07-14 12:50:37-04 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Morning HeadlinesNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere