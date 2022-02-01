Wenda Johnson sets Fort Worth arena record

(Editor's note: FWSSR release)

FORT WORTH — Fast times are the expected in the barrel racing at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR)

Fans watched last week as world champion Jordon Briggs and her great horse “Rollo,” had the fastest time recorded in Dickies Arena at 16.25 seconds. That record only stood for two performances.

On Monday, Wenda Johnson, from Pawhuska, Oklahoma stopped the clock in 16.17 seconds. Johnson's was riding Macgyver Moonflash “Mac,” one of two horses that she rode at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Johnson’s trip to Las Vegas to compete at rodeo’s championships last December was her first. A big win here could jumpstart her 2022 season to get her back there again next December.

Marty Yates won the tie-down roping here in 2019, the last time the rodeo was held in the historic Will Rogers Coliseum. The Stephenville, Texas, resident is known for fast times and his performance here was no exception. Yates stopped the clock in 7.7 seconds on Monday night for the win. If he has another fast time on Tuesday, he will be advancing to the semifinals and have a chance at a second FWSSR buckle.

This was Sage Steele Kimzey’s first rodeo of the 2022 year, the first as a dad and the first to collect money at in the bull riding. He was one of two successful riders and had the top score of 80 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Road to Nowhere. That garnered the Salado, Texas, resident $2,420. He and his wife, Alexis, just welcomed their first child into their family, a boy, Steele Randall Kimzey. Kimzey is the reigning world champion bull rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. His latest title is his seventh and he is closing in on the record for titles in that event set by Don Gay.

All of these contestants will compete again Tuesday night and hope to add to their earnings. The top two money winners in each event will advance to the semi-finals on Thursday and Friday night. Wednesday night will feature the third-place money earners in a wildcard where two will advance to the semi-finals

The top four from each semifinal meet in the championship round Saturday night at 7:30.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The following are unofficial results from the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Monday, January 31, 2022.

Bracket 7, Round 1

Bareback Riding: 1, Dantan Bertsch, Tompkins, Saskatchewan, 86 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Dirty Harry, $1,760. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 85, $1,320. 3, (tie) Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, and Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 82, $660 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 4.1 seconds, $1,540 each. 2, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 4.4, $880. 3, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, N.V., 4.7, $440.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, 1.9 seconds, $1,760. 2, Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., 2.1, $1,320. 3, (tie) Alex Loiselle, Paris, Texas, and Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 2.5, $660 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cash Wilson, Wall, S.D., 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Mission Belles, $1,760. 2, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, N.V., 82.5, $1,320. 3, Damian Brennan, Injune, Australia, 81, $880. 4, Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 80.5, $440.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 7.7 seconds, $1,760. 2, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, 8.0, $1,320. 3, Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 8.7, $880. 4, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 9.8, $440.

Team Roping: 1, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif., 5.8 seconds, $1,760. 2, Cory Clark, Jefferson, S.C., and Blaine Vick, Breckenridge, Texas, 6.9, $1,320. 3, Britt and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 10.2, $880. 4, Rhett Anderson, Annabella, Utah, and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho, 11.6, $440.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 16.17, $1,760. 2, Emily Beise, Weatherford, Okla., 16.29, $1,320. 3, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 16.55, $880. 4, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 16.67, $440.

Bull Riding: (Two qualified rides) 1, Sage Steele Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 80 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Road to Nowhere, $2,420. 2, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 72, $1,980.

Unofficial results: Sunday, January 30, 2022. (Qualifiers are based on tie-breaker rules.)

Bracket 6, Round 2

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, on Calgary Stampede’s Xavier Joan, and Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, on Calgary Stampede’s Weary Joke, 85 points, $1,540 each. 2, A.J. Ruth, Huntsville, Texas, 82, $880. 3, Kash Wilson, Gooding, Idaho, 81, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Feild, $2,860, and Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Tutor, $1,540.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 4.2 seconds, $1,760. 2, (tie) Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., and Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, 4.4, $1,100 each. 3, Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 4.5, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Cure, $2,860, and Martin, $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, $1,320.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, 1.8 seconds, $1,760. 2, Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 2.0, $1,320. 3, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 2.1, $880. 4, McKenna Hickson, Lipan, Texas, 2.2, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Engesser, $3,080, and Crawford, $2,420. Wild Card Qualifier: Domer, $2,200.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ben Andersen, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada, 72 points on Calgary Stampede’s Ambitious Bubbles, $2,420. 2, K’s Thompson, Lundbreck, Alberta, 60, $1,950.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Thompson, $3,740, and Andersen, $2,420. Wild Card Qualifier: Cody Demoss, Heflin, La., $1,100.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Michael Otero, Millsap, Texas, 7.9 seconds, $1,760. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $1,320. 3, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.7, $880. 4, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 8.9, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Cooper, $3,080, and Otero, $1,760. Wild Card Qualifier: Solomon, $1,320.

Team Roping: 1, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., 4.3 seconds, $1,760 each. 2, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 10.6, $1,320. 3, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas., 14.4, $880. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, 20.0, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Ward and Hawkins, $3,300; and Flenniken and Minor, $2,860. Wild Card Qualifiers: Rogers and Bray, $1,760.

Barrel Racing: 1, Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 16.37 seconds, $1,760. 2, Destri Devenport, Escondido, Calif., 16.63, $1,320. 3, Christine DeRenzo, Reddick, Fla., 16.83, $880. 4, Deb Guelly, Cat Springs, Texas, 16.97, $440.

Wild Card Qualifiers: Darling and Devenport, $3,080 each. Wild Card Qualifier: DeRenzo, $880.

Bull Riding: 1, Jesse Hopper, Mangum, Okla., 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Bill the Butcher, $1,760. 2, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 87, $1,320. 3, Chance Schott, McLaughlin, S.D., 86, $880. 4, JR Stratford, Byers, Kan., 83.5 points, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Hopper, $4,180 and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $1,980. Wild Card Qualifier: Proctor, $1,320.

