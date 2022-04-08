Watch

Actions

Webinger's big day highlights Laurel track meet

Jakob Webinger Laurel 2022.png
Posted at 9:31 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 09:22:22-04

Laurel standout Jakob Webinger is primed for a big season.

The senior and Montana State track and field commit anchored Laurel's winning 400-meter relay (43.35 seconds) while also winning the 100-meter dash in 11.15 and long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 3 inches.

Webinger, the defending state champion in the long jump and runner-up in the 100, has some big goals for the season.

"I want to be in the 10.6s, 10.7, too. I definitely want to win it this year," Webinger said. "It's a goal of mine to win again. 23 (feet) would be the goal. Twenty-three, definitely."

Full results of Thursday's meet in Laurel can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119