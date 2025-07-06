Tropical Storm Chantal brings heavy rains as it moves across northeastern South Carolina

Tropical Storm Chantal is forecast to bring heavy rains as it moves inland across northeastern South Carolina on Sunday.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the two Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The storm was about 70 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina, early Sunday, and 85 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph, and it was moving north at 8 mph.

Rain bands from Chantal were moving onshore, the hurricane center said, with flash floods an increasing concern.

LOOKING AHEAD | There will be more hurricanes than normal during the 2025 season, NOAA predicts

Heavy rain was forecast for parts of North Carolina through Monday, with total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches and local amounts up to 6 inches that could lead to flash flooding.

South Carolina's Emergency Management division had warned residents earlier of the possibility of isolated tornadoes along the coast and of minor coastal flooding.

It also warned drivers not to venture on water-covered roads or around road-closure signs where flooding occurred.