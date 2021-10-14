Wind stays as persistent as a toddler in a toy store

BILLINGS — Areas of light showers including rain or snow pellets are possible through Thursday evening. But the wind is the bigger and more persistent concern.

Expect some clearing overnight with temperatures Friday morning 25 to 35 degrees over most of the area. Winds decrease with the setting sun. but re-develop Friday especially nearer the mountains west of Billings.

Friday will be sunny to mostly sunny. Winds west of Billings could gust to 50 to 60 mph by the evening. Winds will decrease by Saturday afternoon.

Highs on Friday will be mainly in the 50s, warm to the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon, and peak with more widespread 60s Sunday. A disturbance early next week bring s a chance of mountain snow and scattered lower elevation rain showers on Monday through Tuesday morning.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Friday... Sunny, with a high near 53. Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph with occasionally stronger gusts.

Friday Night:...Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday... Sunny, with a high near 62. Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph.