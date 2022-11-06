What a windy day; Sunday will be a bit more quiet before the cold sets in

BILLINGS — An extremely windy day today with gusts in the 50s and 60s, some areas pushed 70 mph.

Winds will linger on through tonight and into tomorrow but not as strong as today. Sunday is shaping up to be a bit more quiet.

Winter is on the way though, Monday through Thursday cooler air and more chances of precipitation. Expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy with lingering winds. Low near 28°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. High near 42°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with a low near 24°F