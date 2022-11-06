Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

What a windy day; Sunday will be a bit more quiet before the cold sets in

Forecast November 5th, 2022
Posted at 6:11 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 20:11:47-04

BILLINGS — An extremely windy day today with gusts in the 50s and 60s, some areas pushed 70 mph.

Winds will linger on through tonight and into tomorrow but not as strong as today. Sunday is shaping up to be a bit more quiet.

Winter is on the way though, Monday through Thursday cooler air and more chances of precipitation. Expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy with lingering winds. Low near 28°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. High near 42°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with a low near 24°F

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App