Showers veering south of Billings

BILLINGS — A storm system moving through Wyoming will sling some mountain snow and rain/snow mix in areas close to the mountains of southern Montana and Northern Wyoming Monday night through Tuesday morning. The system will then bring snow to the Black Hills of South Dakota.

While the chance of showers for the lower elevations does not look promising for Montana, Wyoming could pick up measurable rainfall over a widespread area.

With mainly clouds, highs in Wyoming and southern Montana will stall in the 40s Tuesday with 40s and low 50s with some afternoon clearing in central and northeastern Montana Tuesday.

A gradual warming trend follow with dry conditions Highs will edge back to mainly the 60s by the weekend. There are early indications that colder and more unsettled weather will return next week.

Billings forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Norterly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 43. Northerly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Easterly wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southeast wind around 10 mph.