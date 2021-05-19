Q2 Weather: First comes cooler days and then wetter ones.

BILLINGS — A cold front moving through the area Tuesday night is a game changer for the rest of the week.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms and periods of wind will accompany a cold front moving from West to East through Tuesday evening. Temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 40s to low 50s in Eastern Montana northern Wyoming.

Winds will decrease overnight with generally quiet day Wednesday. By the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop especially over the mountains. By Wednesday night, showers become more widespread with some areas of heavy rain possible in Southeast Montana/northern Wyoming.

High temperatures Wednesday will be mainly in the upper 60s to mid 70s then cool to the 50s and 60s on Thursday. The exception will be areas of Southeast Montana and northern Wyoming where highs could reach the 70s to low 80s bringing some potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

The coolest day will be Friday with highs mainly in the mid 40s to mid 50s with widely scattered showers and higher elevation snow. There is a chance of a rain/snow mix for the lower elevations especially Saturday morning that could be some wet snow in the grassy areas.

Temperatures reverse course and begin to warm starting Saturday and return to the 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening and partly cloudy overnight. A low of about 48.

Wednesday… Increasing clouds during the day with a high near 72. Showers and isolated thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday night and Thursday… Showers become more widespread with a thunderstorm possible Wednesday evening. A low in the upper 40s early Thursday and a high in the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon. More showers and thunderstorms around Thursday.