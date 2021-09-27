Q2 Billngs Area Weather: A sharp change in the weather midweek

BILLINGS — Much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming will be close to record highs Monday, including Billings. Wildfire smoke may hold back that warm up by a few degrees, but highs will still reach the mid-80s to low 90s widespread.

As a cold front approaches, temperatures will be cooler west of Billings, with Livingston and the surrounding area likely only seeing 70s for highs Tuesday, mid-80s around Billings, but still possible record setters in the low 90s near Miles City and Sheridan, Wyoming.

Once the front moves through, winds could gust to 40 mph with scattered showers. Wednesday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Billings forecast:

Monday... Sunny and very warm for late September with a high near 90. Some smoky haze.

Monday night... Mostly clear with a low of about 55.

Tuesday... Clouds increase with a high near 85. expect gusty winds in the afternoon and evening with a chance of a shower.