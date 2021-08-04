Q2 Billings Weather Forecast: Blah, blah, blah. It's hot, smoky and might rain

BILLINGS — Scattered storms are favoring eastern Montana Wednesday evening with frequent lightning and gusts to about 40 mph. More of these storms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will start in the upper 50s to mid 60s early Thursday and peak again in the 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with more smoky haze.

Conditions become unsettled on Friday. While temperatures will trend cooler in the 80s, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase. Gusty winds will be the biggest threat.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Isolated storms and clearing overnight. Low close to 63.

Thursday... High near 95 with scattered afternoon rain and storms.

Friday... A chance of showers and thunderstorms producing gusty winds. Cooler with a high near 86.