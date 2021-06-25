Q2 Billings Area Weather: Your weekend weather planner awaits

BILLINGS — Weather in a nutshell? Cooler and a chance of rain for the weekend. Hot and dry next week and beyond.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday evening could produce areas of heavy rain.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon thanks to a cold front moving through. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible along and behind the front.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.

Starting next week, temperatures begin to climb to the mid-to-upper 90s with 100s possible. Lows warm from the 50s over the weekend to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Dry and hot weather look to stick around through not only the July 4th weekend but through at the following week.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of about 59.

Saturday… Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms around in the afternoon and evening. The winds gust around storms to 20 to 35 mph. high of about 81.

Sunday and Monday…Partly sunny to sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

