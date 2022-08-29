Q2 Billings Area Weather: Your AC will start laboring before the weekend

BILLINGS — A cooler day today as a low pressure system pushed through the area last night bringing in some cooler air.

Tonight will be a cool night with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Might need a sweater when you wake up in the morning.

Temperatures will start to climb as we head into tomorrow afternoon, mainly in the 80s.

Continuing through the week, temperatures will continue to rise back into the 90s with Friday shaping up to be the hottest day. Make sure to take care of yourself and drink plenty of fluids. Summer isn't done yet.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 54°F

Tomorrow... Some clouds to start. High near 86°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 57°F